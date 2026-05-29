Cubs' Caleb Thielbar: Impressive out of bullpen

Thielbar picked up his second hold Thursday after pitching one scoreless inning while allowing two walks and no hits with two strikeouts in a 7-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Thielbar was called upon in relief for the second straight day and registered another scoreless frame. The 39-year-old entered in the seventh inning, striking out Brandon Lowe and Oneil Cruz to maintain the 3-2 lead, though he made things interesting with a pair of walks. Thielbar has posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB with two saves and two holds in his 10th major league season.