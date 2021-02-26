Maybin officially joined camp Thursday and will compete for a reserve role with the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Maybin came over to Chicago in a trade deadline deal last season, and he ended up playing in 18 games for the Cubs down the stretch. Ian Happ, Jason Heyward and the newly signed Joc Pederson should be locked into starting roles, and Jake Marisnick figures to be the fourth outfielder. That means Maybin will have to make the team as a fifth outfielder, and playing time will likely be limited.