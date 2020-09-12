site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Cameron Maybin: Scratched from lineup
Maybin was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Brewers since he was feeling ill.
Maybin was initially slated to play left field, but he'll retreat to the bench due to an illness. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field while Ildemaro Vargas enters the lineup at second base.
