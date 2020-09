Maybin is starting in right field and batting eighth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

With Jason Heyward (illness) out of the lineup, Maybin picks up a start for his new team. The veteran outfielder is slashing .232/.283/.375 in 20 games for the Tigers and Cubs so far this season. It's unclear when Heyward will be able to return, so Maybin may be able to start a few more times in the next couple of days.