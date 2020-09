Maybin went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a stolen base Wednesday but the Cubs fell to the Pirates 2-1.

Maybin roped near-identical doubles down the left-field line in the fourth and sixth innings and would end up stealing his second base of the season in the losing effort. The 33-year-old is hitting .262/.311/.417 with a home run, five RBI and eight runs scored across 90 plate appearances as he continues to serve a bench role for the Cubs.