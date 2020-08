Maybin was traded from the Tigers to the Cubs in exchange for Zack Short on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Maybin hit a surprising .284/.365/.494 in 82 games for the Yankees last season, but his .244/.311/.415 line in a small sample of 14 games for the Tigers this year looks a whole lot closer to his numbers in the majority of his recent seasons. That's still good enough for Maybin to fill a bench role, which is likely all he'll be asked to do in Chicago.