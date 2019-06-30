Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Begins rehab assignment Monday
Edwards (back) will join Triple-A Iowa on Monday for a rehab assignment, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Edwards threw bullpen sessions Wednesday and Saturday to clear the way for his rehab stint. The right-hander moved to the injured list in mid-June with the left thoracic strain and appeared to find his groove on the mound prior to the injury with one unearned run allowed over his last 7.2 innings.
