Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Blows lead against Nats
Edwards allowed one run on one hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning Thursday against the Nationals.
After retiring the first two batters he faced in the seventh inning, Edwards walked Victor Robles and then gave up a double to Trea Turner to squander the lead. Pedro Strop suffered a hamstring injury later in the game and is expected to miss multiple weeks, leaving the ninth inning open in Chicago. While Edwards had posted a minuscule 0.75 ERA in his last 16 appearances entering play Thursday, he had more walks (11) than strikeouts (10) in that span and that wildness and volatility may prevent him from getting the first look in Strop's absence.
