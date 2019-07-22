The Cubs optioned Edwards to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

After missing more than a month with a back injury, Edwards rejoined the Cubs over the weekend and made his first appearance with the big club since June 9 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Padres. The right-hander was unable to get the job done in relief, retiring only one of the four batters he faced in the 17-pitch appearance. The Cubs haven't announced a replacement for Edwards on the active roster, but reliever Rowan Wick is expected to be recalled from Iowa in a corresponding move.

