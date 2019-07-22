Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Bound for minors
The Cubs optioned Edwards to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
After missing more than a month with a back injury, Edwards rejoined the Cubs over the weekend and made his first appearance with the big club since June 9 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Padres. The right-hander was unable to get the job done in relief, retiring only one of the four batters he faced in the 17-pitch appearance. The Cubs haven't announced a replacement for Edwards on the active roster, but reliever Rowan Wick is expected to be recalled from Iowa in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Returns from injured list•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Continuing rehab stint after break•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Begins rehab assignment Monday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Completes bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Nearing mound work•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Heads to IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...