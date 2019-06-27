Edwards (back) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

According to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, Edwards checked out fine upon being re-evaluated Thursday and is slated to throw again Saturday. Edwards has been on the shelf since June 13 after being diagnosed with a left thoracic strain. If he can advance to facing hitters by early next week, he'll have a chance at making it back from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break.

