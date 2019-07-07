Edwards (back) will remain with Triple-A Iowa on his rehab assignment after the All-Star break, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Edwards began the rehab assignment last Monday and will stay at Triple-A for another outing or two to help him "sharpen" up. The 27-year-old appeared to find some consistency prior to suffering the back strain with 5.1 scoreless innings over his last six outings.