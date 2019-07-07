Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Continuing rehab stint after break
Edwards (back) will remain with Triple-A Iowa on his rehab assignment after the All-Star break, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Edwards began the rehab assignment last Monday and will stay at Triple-A for another outing or two to help him "sharpen" up. The 27-year-old appeared to find some consistency prior to suffering the back strain with 5.1 scoreless innings over his last six outings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...