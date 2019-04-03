Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Drops new delivery
Edwards was told recently by the league office that his new hesitation delivery was an illegal move and he won't utilize it moving forward, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Edwards had been working on a toe-tap, hesitation delivery since February, but Rangers manager Chris Woodward reportedly complained about the move after the teams met to begin the season, and the league office agreed with Woodward that it would constitute a balk. Edwards went back to a more orthodox delivery for his appearance Monday against the Braves and pitched a scoreless frame, which was much better than his three-run implosion against the Rangers on Saturday, so perhaps the forced changed in mechanics is a positive development for the righty.
