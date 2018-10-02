Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Expects to return for potential NLDS
Edwards (forearm) said he'll be ready to go for Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday if the Cubs advance, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards was left off the roster for Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies due to forearm discomfort, but the reliever doesn't expect the issue to keep him from pitching in the rest of the playoffs should the Cubs advance. The 27-year-old has been on of Chicago's best relievers this season, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB through 52 innings.
