Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Gets touched up in loss Tuesday
Edwards (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Braves, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks while recording just a single out.
Edwards had his worst outing of the season and saw his ERA jump from 2.41 to 3.79 in the process. He got the first batter he saw in the eighth inning, but things unraveled quickly, as Edwards proceeded to allow three straight hits followed by two walks (one intentional) before getting the hook. The 26-year-old had a 0.53 ERA as recently as Friday, but he's allowed seven earned runs in two innings of work since then.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up win Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records first win of season Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Grabs hold Thursday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records hold Sunday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: On track for key setup role in 2018•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up win Friday•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...