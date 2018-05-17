Edwards (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Braves, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks while recording just a single out.

Edwards had his worst outing of the season and saw his ERA jump from 2.41 to 3.79 in the process. He got the first batter he saw in the eighth inning, but things unraveled quickly, as Edwards proceeded to allow three straight hits followed by two walks (one intentional) before getting the hook. The 26-year-old had a 0.53 ERA as recently as Friday, but he's allowed seven earned runs in two innings of work since then.