Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Grabs another hold Friday
Edwards recorded his 18th hold of the season in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.
Edwards came on for Jake Arrieta in the seventh inning and retired two hitters on 10 pitches, including one via strikeout. Edwards is tied for seventh in the National League in holds, making him a useful player in formats that count the stat. He's also got an elite 13.0 K/9, which gives him some value across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Grabs another hold Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Earns third win•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records hold Monday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Rocked for three runs by Mets•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up relief win Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...