Edwards recorded his 18th hold of the season in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Edwards came on for Jake Arrieta in the seventh inning and retired two hitters on 10 pitches, including one via strikeout. Edwards is tied for seventh in the National League in holds, making him a useful player in formats that count the stat. He's also got an elite 13.0 K/9, which gives him some value across all fantasy formats.