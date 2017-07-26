Edwards recorded his 15th hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. He pitched a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts.

Edwards and three other Chicago relievers pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter John Lackey. Outside of a three-run blowup on Friday, Edwards hasn't been scored on in 8.2 innings of work this month, and he's recorded 15 strikeouts. The young right-hander should continue to provide good ratios, along with plenty of strikeouts and holds.

