Edwards recorded his fifth hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Brewers by tossing a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

Edwards has been dominant this season as a key middle reliever for the Cubs. After Thursday's outing, his ERA is down to a miniscule 0.77, and he has 21 strikeouts in just 11.2 innings. Brandon Morrow is locked in as Chicago's closer, but Edwards holds fantasy value due to his strong ratios and strikeouts, and the holds are an added bonus in leagues that count the stat.