Edwards (3-2) took the loss in Sunday's 10-6 decision to the Padres, allowing a single run in an inning of work. He gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Edwards started the eighth inning strongly by retiring the first two hitters. He then walked Travis Jankowski, who proceeded to steal second and come around to score on a Cory Spangenberg double. Edwards still has a solid 2.80 ERA this season with 53 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work.