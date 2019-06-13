Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Heads to IL
Edwards was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thoracic strain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards apparently reported the soreness earlier in the week, which helps explain why he hasn't appeared in a game since Sunday. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving the reliever without a timetable for his return. Prior to suffering the injury, the right-hander had compiled a 2.03 ERA and 15:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings since returning from the minors at the beginning of May. Tim Collins was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take his place on the roster.
