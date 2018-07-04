Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: In line to return Friday
Edwards (shoulder) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Reds, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The Cubs had hoped to bring Edwards back from the DL earlier in the week, but those plans were scrapped after he retired only two of the five batters he faced and issued two walks in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Edwards is scheduled to make another appearance Wednesday for Iowa and should be cleared to rejoin the Cubs afterward if he fares respectably in the outing. Once Edwards is reinstated from the DL, expect him to slot back in as one of the top setup men for closer Brandon Morrow.
