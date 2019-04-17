Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Lands on MiLB injured list
Edwards was placed on the minor-league injured list Wednesday with an abrasion on his right hand, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It remains unclear how Edwards sustained the scrape on his pitching hand, but he'll take at least a week to recover on the seven-day IL. The 27-year-old appeared in three games since his demotion to Triple-A Iowa, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings.
