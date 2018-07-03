Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: May need another rehab appearance
Edwards (shoulder) may need one more rehab appearance after his outing Monday went poorly, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards got just two outs and allowed a pair of runs on a pair of walks and a hit batsman Monday for Triple-A Iowa. He's now missed over a month with shoulder inflammation. If he ends up making just one more rehab appearance, he could be lined up to return over the weekend against the Reds.
