Edwards (shoulder) may need one more rehab appearance after his outing Monday went poorly, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards got just two outs and allowed a pair of runs on a pair of walks and a hit batsman Monday for Triple-A Iowa. He's now missed over a month with shoulder inflammation. If he ends up making just one more rehab appearance, he could be lined up to return over the weekend against the Reds.

