Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: On track for key setup role in 2018
Edwards is expected to begin the 2018 season in a setup role following the offseason addition of Brandon Morrow, who was confirmed as the team's closer by Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein when spring training began.
If Morrow struggles, or misses time with an injury, Edwards is on the short list of potential replacements, although the Cubs have another addition in Steve Cishek with past experience in the ninth-inning role. Nevertheless, Edwards is in the mix in many league formats even as a non-closer reliever, as he's an effective late-inning arm on a good team, capable of making a run at 100 strikeouts if the Cubs nudge his workload closer to 70 innings in 2018.
