Edwards was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Edwards was supposed to be one of the Cubs' top bullpen arms, but he's endured an awful 2019 so far. In four appearances (lasting just 1.2 innings) he's allowed six earned runs, walking five while striking out just two. He was forced to scrap a new deceptive delivery after it was ruled illegal, so it's likely that his spring preparations have been thrown off. He'll head to the minors to get his rhythm back and could return as a high-leverage arm later in the season if he can re-earn manager Joe Maddon's trust.

More News
Our Latest Stories