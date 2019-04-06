Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Optioned to Triple-A
Edwards was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Edwards was supposed to be one of the Cubs' top bullpen arms, but he's endured an awful 2019 so far. In four appearances (lasting just 1.2 innings) he's allowed six earned runs, walking five while striking out just two. He was forced to scrap a new deceptive delivery after it was ruled illegal, so it's likely that his spring preparations have been thrown off. He'll head to the minors to get his rhythm back and could return as a high-leverage arm later in the season if he can re-earn manager Joe Maddon's trust.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Drops new delivery•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: May not be next in line for saves•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Reaches agreement with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Expects to return for potential NLDS•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Misses wild-card roster with forearm issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...