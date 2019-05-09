Edwards (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and earned the win in Wednesday's 3-2, 11-inning victory over the Marlins.

Edwards has now tossed two hitless and scoreless innings since returning to the majors on Monday. That's obviously a small sample size, but it's a step in the right direction for the righty, as he allowed runs in three of four appearances before being sent down to Triple-A in early April. Edwards still has an unsightly 14.73 ERA, though he did post ERAs under 3.00 in each of the last two seasons, so he figures to keep whittling that number down.