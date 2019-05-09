Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up first win
Edwards (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and earned the win in Wednesday's 3-2, 11-inning victory over the Marlins.
Edwards has now tossed two hitless and scoreless innings since returning to the majors on Monday. That's obviously a small sample size, but it's a step in the right direction for the righty, as he allowed runs in three of four appearances before being sent down to Triple-A in early April. Edwards still has an unsightly 14.73 ERA, though he did post ERAs under 3.00 in each of the last two seasons, so he figures to keep whittling that number down.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal