Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up win Friday
Edwards (5-4) grabbed the win in Friday's game against the Brewers, striking out two and walking one over 1.2 scoreless innings.
Edwards recorded two outs in the ninth inning and then closed out the Brewers in the bottom of the 10th. Closer Wade Davis threw 29 pitches Thursday and was not available to close out the game in the 10th. Edwards' ability to go more than an inning and strike batters out (12.9 K/9) makes him a valuable member of the Cubs' bullpen, although his fantasy value is only moderate in leagues that don't count holds.
