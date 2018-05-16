Edwards (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Braves despite allowing a run in his inning of work.

Edwards has been shaky his last two outings, as he's now allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings. He's also allowed home runs in consecutive games, which are his first two bombs allowed this season. Despite the recent struggles, Edwards still has a strong 2.41 ERA to go along with 32 strikeouts in 18.2 innings this year.