Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up win Tuesday
Edwards (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Braves despite allowing a run in his inning of work.
Edwards has been shaky his last two outings, as he's now allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings. He's also allowed home runs in consecutive games, which are his first two bombs allowed this season. Despite the recent struggles, Edwards still has a strong 2.41 ERA to go along with 32 strikeouts in 18.2 innings this year.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records first win of season Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Grabs hold Thursday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records hold Sunday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: On track for key setup role in 2018•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up win Friday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records hold Tuesday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...