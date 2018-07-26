Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up win
Edwards (3-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, striking out two in a pair of scoreless innings.
Edwards was a very effective bridge between starter Jon Lester and temporary closer Pedro Strop, striking out all six batters he faced. The 26-year-old continues his strong season, recording a 2.84 ERA and an excellent 14.2 K/9, though he's yet to record a save, even with closer Brandon Morrow making multiple trips to the disabled list.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Back from paternity list•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Placed on paternity list•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Strikes out batter in return•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Activated from DL•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: In line to return Friday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: May need another rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...