Edwards (3-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, striking out two in a pair of scoreless innings.

Edwards was a very effective bridge between starter Jon Lester and temporary closer Pedro Strop, striking out all six batters he faced. The 26-year-old continues his strong season, recording a 2.84 ERA and an excellent 14.2 K/9, though he's yet to record a save, even with closer Brandon Morrow making multiple trips to the disabled list.