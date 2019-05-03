In seven innings with Triple-A Iowa, Edwards has a 2.57 ERA and is allowing opposing hitters to bat just .125 against him.

Edwards was sent down to Triple-A after a sluggish start to the season at the MLB level, and so far he's pitched well. The 27-year-old has a 7:2 K:BB with Iowa, which is an improvement from his 2:5 K:BB in just 1.2 innings with the Cubs this year. Edwards should be back up at some point if he continues to exhibit good control and post solid returns at Triple-A.