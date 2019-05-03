Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Pitching well at Triple-A
In seven innings with Triple-A Iowa, Edwards has a 2.57 ERA and is allowing opposing hitters to bat just .125 against him.
Edwards was sent down to Triple-A after a sluggish start to the season at the MLB level, and so far he's pitched well. The 27-year-old has a 7:2 K:BB with Iowa, which is an improvement from his 2:5 K:BB in just 1.2 innings with the Cubs this year. Edwards should be back up at some point if he continues to exhibit good control and post solid returns at Triple-A.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Returns to action at Iowa•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Lands on MiLB injured list•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Drops new delivery•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: May not be next in line for saves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...