Edwards signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Edwards posted a career-best 2.60 ERA in 52 innings for the Cubs last season, with a strong 30.2 percent strikeout rate offsetting a high 14.4 percent walk rate. He'll fill a high-leverage relief role for the team again this season.

