Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records first win of season Tuesday
Edwards (1-0) grabbed the win Tuesday against the Marlins, tossing a scoreless inning of relief with one walk and three strikeouts.
Edwards continued his outstanding start to the season, as he now has 30 strikeouts over 17 innings with an elite 0.53 ERA. The righty is on the fantasy radar due to his strong ratios alone, so any wins he picks up along the way are an added bonus. Edwards has additional value in leagues that count holds, as he has eight of those as well.
More News
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...