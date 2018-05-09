Edwards (1-0) grabbed the win Tuesday against the Marlins, tossing a scoreless inning of relief with one walk and three strikeouts.

Edwards continued his outstanding start to the season, as he now has 30 strikeouts over 17 innings with an elite 0.53 ERA. The righty is on the fantasy radar due to his strong ratios alone, so any wins he picks up along the way are an added bonus. Edwards has additional value in leagues that count holds, as he has eight of those as well.