Edwards tossed a perfect inning while striking out one and picking up the hold Sunday against Milwaukee.

Edwards earned his second hold of the season, setting up Brandon Morrow for the save. The 26-year-old right-hander has been impressive to start the season, giving up just one run in 4.0 innings while recording eight strikeouts. He'll likely remain in a setup role unless Morrow starts to slip up.

