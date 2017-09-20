Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records hold Tuesday
Edwards pitched a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays to record his 23rd hold of the season.
The 23 holds are good for third in the National League, as Edwards has been a key late-inning reliever for the Cubs. His 12.9 K/9 speaks to how nasty he's been. Edwards is a strong fantasy asset in leagues that count holds, but his strikeout potential gives him some value in other leagues as well.
