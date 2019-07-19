Edwards (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Edwards has been sidelined since suffering the back injury in late May, but he's ready to rejoin the Cubs after a four-game rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa. The 27-year-old had six straight scoreless appearances before landing on the IL, but he still has a 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories