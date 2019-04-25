Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Returns to action at Iowa
Edwards (hand) threw a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts in Triple-A Iowa's win over Nashville on Wednesday.
Making his return from the 7-day injured list, Edwards turned in probably his best outing at any level this season, retiring the side with two punchouts on 15 pitches (nine strikes). The Cubs decided to hit the reset button with Edwards after the right-hander walked five in his first 1.2 big-league innings of 2019. Once he's shown more consistency with his command and control, Edwards should be back up, but it will likely be a while before he sniffs the late innings again.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Lands on MiLB injured list•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Drops new delivery•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: May not be next in line for saves•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Reaches agreement with Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.