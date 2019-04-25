Edwards (hand) threw a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts in Triple-A Iowa's win over Nashville on Wednesday.

Making his return from the 7-day injured list, Edwards turned in probably his best outing at any level this season, retiring the side with two punchouts on 15 pitches (nine strikes). The Cubs decided to hit the reset button with Edwards after the right-hander walked five in his first 1.2 big-league innings of 2019. Once he's shown more consistency with his command and control, Edwards should be back up, but it will likely be a while before he sniffs the late innings again.

