Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Returns to big leagues
Edwards was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Edwards was expected to continue his role as one of the Cubs' top setup men this season but allowed 6 runs while recording just five outs over his first four appearances as he struggled with his new delivery being deemed illegal. He should reclaim a high-leverage role now that he's back after he recorded a 2.16 ERA in 8.1 innings for Iowa. Dillon Maples was optioned in a corresponding move.
