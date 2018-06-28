Edwards (shoulder) is headed to Triple-A Iowa for a rehab assignment Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Iowa has a travel day Thursday, so Edwards is likely to make his first rehab appearance over the weekend. The 26-year-old has been on the disabled list since late May and will likely require a handful of rehab appearances, but could return at some point during the first week of July.

