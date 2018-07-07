Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Strikes out batter in return
Edwards (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday's game, struck out the only hitter he faced in a loss to the Reds.
Edwards got the call in the seventh inning against Adam Duvall and he made quick work of the outfielder on four pitches. He threw four fastballs clocked around 95 mph, which is right about where he's sat the last three seasons, so it appears he's fully recovered from the shoulder inflammation that had kept him out since late May. Expect the Cubs to increase his workload gradually moving forward.
