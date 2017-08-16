Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Strikes out the side Tuesday
Edwards struck out all three hitters he faced in the seventh inning of Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
Edwards entered a 0-0 game and made quick work of three Cincinnati hitters, striking them all out on 14 pitches (11 strikes). Since a four-run blowup on Aug. 6, Edwards has not allowed a run over his last four appearances. He's not receiving save opportunities, but his 13.0 K/9 could make him appealing in some formats.
