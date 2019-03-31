Edwards was charged with the loss and a blown save Saturday against the Rangers. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while not recording an out.

It was a disastrous 2019 debut for Edwards, who came on in the eighth inning with the Cubs up 6-5. He promptly allowed a leadoff single to Elvis Andrus followed by a walk to Nomar Mazara. The big blow came next, as he served up a three-run bomb to Joey Gallo. Edwards has been good for the Cubs out of the bullpen the past few seasons and better days figure to come.