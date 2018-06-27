Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday
Edwards (shoulder) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Tuesday and could soon advance to a rehab stint, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Edwards tossed a bullpen session Sunday without issue and the team is having him get in at least one more before determining next steps. The flamethrowing righty has been out since late May, so he'll probably need a few minor league rehab outings before returning to the MLB roster. When Edwards does rejoin the Cubs, he should resume his high-leverage role in the late innings.
