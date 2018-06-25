Edwards (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday without issue and will likely throw at least one more, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Edwards just resumed mound work after being limited to throwing only off flat ground, so the Cubs will take their time with him and make sure all is well before sending him out on a rehab assignment. If he avoids any setbacks during his next bullpen session, though, he could be given the green light to see game action with one of the Cubs' affiliates.