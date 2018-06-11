Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: To play catch Tuesday
Edwards (shoulder) will play catch Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The inflammation in Edwards' shoulder has apparently subsided, clearing the way for him to pick up a throwing program. The 26-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, but one should emerge as he ramps up his throwing.
