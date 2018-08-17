Edwards pitched a perfect eighth inning in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Pirates to record his 17th hold of the season.

Edwards followed strong performances by Jon Lester and Steve CIshek with an effective inning of his own, as he got three Pittsburgh hitters to ground out on just 13 pitches. The 26-year-old righty now has a 2.50 ERA this season to go along with the 17 holds and 56 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.