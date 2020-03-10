Cubs' Carlos Asuaje: Sent to minor-league camp
Asuaje was assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Asuaje was in camp as a non-roster invitee but always seemed like a long shot to win a roster spot. He'll have a shot to add to his 586 career big-league plate appearances at some point this season, but with a career .240/.312/.329 slash line, the Cubs probably hope they don't have to turn to him.
