Play

Asuaje was assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Asuaje was in camp as a non-roster invitee but always seemed like a long shot to win a roster spot. He'll have a shot to add to his 586 career big-league plate appearances at some point this season, but with a career .240/.312/.329 slash line, the Cubs probably hope they don't have to turn to him.

More News
Our Latest Stories