Gonzalez was called up by the Cubs on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract Thursday just one day after being released by Cleveland and won't have to wait long to get another big-league opportunity. He'll likely be stuck in a bench role in Chicago and will have to hit better than the .210/.282/276 line he posted in Cleveland if he's to remain on the roster. Jim Adduci was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.