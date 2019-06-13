Cubs' Carlos Gonzalez: Doubles, scores twice in win
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.
Gonzalez, who spent the last 10 seasons in Colorado before starting 2019 with Cleveland, looked like his old potent self in the rout. The 33-year-old has now played seven games with the Cubs, going 6-for-23 with a home run, three doubles and six runs scored.
