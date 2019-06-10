Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over St. Louis on Sunday.

In his fifth game since signing with the Cubs, Gonzalez belted a 357-foot home run to left field in the eighth inning to put a ribbon on the 5-1 victory. The blast was Gonzalez's first as a Cub and third overall this season. As part of a crowded outfield, Gonzalez figures to fill a platoon role in Chicago this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories