Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Gonzalez started in right field in each of his first three games with the Cubs, going 2-for-9 with two walks, three runs and two RBI. Though he'll getting a breather for the day game after the night game, Gonzalez looks like he'll get the chance to serve as a strong-side platoon player in the Chicago outfield.