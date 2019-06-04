Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

Gonzalez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day, and the Cubs quickly got him into the lineup batting fifth and playing right field. The 33-year-old figures to get a look, but with lefty-hitting corner outfielders such as Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward around, Gonzalez likely won't be an everyday player unless there is an injury or trade.